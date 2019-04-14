Capital Power Corp (CPX) Receives C$30.61 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$30.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Capital Power from C$30.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capital Power from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Capital Power from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th.

CPX traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$31.38. 143,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,631. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.44. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$23.42 and a 12-month high of C$32.44. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$335.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 1.93000008361899 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 20,904 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$627,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,304 shares in the company, valued at C$2,499,120. Also, Senior Officer Darcy Trufyn sold 9,000 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.68, for a total value of C$276,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,495 shares in the company, valued at C$1,119,666.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,505 shares of company stock worth $3,815,230.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

