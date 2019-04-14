Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 9,155 Shares of General Electric (GE)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,155 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,154,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,320,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,723,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in General Electric by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,182,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,780,000 after purchasing an additional 442,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in General Electric by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 7,744,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,438,000 after purchasing an additional 22,956 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.39.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.81. General Electric has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $15.59.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.01 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $495,546.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,240.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 9,155 Shares of General Electric (GE)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/capital-investment-counsel-inc-sells-9155-shares-of-general-electric-ge.html.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.