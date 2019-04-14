Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $452,000 Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 364.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $45.44 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.93.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

