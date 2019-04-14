Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NHS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 42.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 32,201 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 137,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares during the period.

Shares of NHS opened at $11.68 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

In other Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $86,877.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,787,833 shares of company stock worth $19,436,592.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

