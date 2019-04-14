Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “$29.00” Price Target for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (SBPH)

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) has been given a $29.00 price objective by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 203.66% from the company’s previous close.

SBPH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Chardan Capital set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 75,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,306. The company has a market cap of $161.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.80. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts predict that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 464.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 85.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

