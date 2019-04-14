Canterbury Park Holding Corp (CPHC) Director Sells $17,627.25 in Stock

Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CPHC) Director Burton F. Dahlberg sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $17,627.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,586 shares in the company, valued at $279,100.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CPHC opened at $14.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.61. Canterbury Park Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $17.72.

Get Canterbury Park alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/canterbury-park-holding-corp-cphc-director-sells-17627-25-in-stock.html.

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Canterbury Park Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canterbury Park and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.