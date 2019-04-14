Canterbury Park Holding Corp (CPHC) Director Sells $17,627.25 in Stock

Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CPHC) Director Burton F. Dahlberg sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $17,627.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,586 shares in the company, valued at $279,100.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:CPHC opened at $14.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.61. Canterbury Park Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $17.72.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.
Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.
Recommended Story: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for Canterbury Park Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canterbury Park and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.