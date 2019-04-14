Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) to report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Canadian Natural Resources reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $3.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.83 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of CNQ traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,286,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,219. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $21.85 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2821 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 19,853.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares during the period. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

