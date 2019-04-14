Campbell Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 27,220 Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000. Schlumberger comprises 0.9% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. HC Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 44.0% in the third quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,019,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,889,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,478 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 41.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,107,000 after purchasing an additional 221,700 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.0% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,717,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,384,000 after purchasing an additional 182,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $537,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $34.99 and a 1 year high of $75.43.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 12th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Peuch Olivier Le sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $58.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schlumberger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

