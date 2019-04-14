Camber Energy (CEI) Shares Gap Down to $0.37

Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.34, but opened at $0.37. Camber Energy shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 66885 shares changing hands.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEI. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Camber Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Camber Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in Camber Energy in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Camber Energy by 423.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 190,707 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 154,255 shares in the last quarter.

About Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Texas and Oklahoma. The company holds interests in approximately 13,000 net acres of producing fields located primarily in the Hunton formation in Lincoln, Logan and Payne, and Okfuskee Counties, in central Oklahoma; the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas; and Hutchinson County, Texas.

