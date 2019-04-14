Calamos Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 190,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,126,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 40.3% during the first quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 9,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 63,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,684,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 31.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $383,000. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.73.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total value of $309,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Melissa H. Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $174,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,143.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $1,900,878 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $90.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.06. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $91.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Calamos Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/calamos-wealth-management-llc-trims-stake-in-duke-energy-corp-duk.html.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.