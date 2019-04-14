Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 31,408 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 577.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,843 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,408 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,483,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,394,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,775,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,618,743,000 after purchasing an additional 213,550 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,941,621 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,150,296,000 after purchasing an additional 739,128 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16,530.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,610,881 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583,156 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,059,306 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,995,000 after purchasing an additional 207,934 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 5,624 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,948. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 1,289 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $248,777.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,749 shares of company stock valued at $38,583,925 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. William Blair upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.85 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Leerink Swann cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.31.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $182.78 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.07 and a fifty-two week high of $195.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 64.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 68.81%. The business had revenue of $870.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

