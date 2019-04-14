Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 632 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $8,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 22,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total value of $386,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,580,056.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total value of $352,538.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,819.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,138 shares of company stock worth $4,389,117 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $119.00 price target on Verisk Analytics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $137.00 price target on Verisk Analytics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $136.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $95.21 and a one year high of $137.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.08%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

