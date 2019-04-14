Brunswick Co. (BC) Expected to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brunswick in a report issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman anticipates that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BC. ValuEngine cut shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Brunswick from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

BC stock opened at $52.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Brunswick has a one year low of $41.92 and a one year high of $69.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Brunswick had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

In other news, VP Daniel J. Tanner sold 3,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $179,713.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 1,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $62,248.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,251 shares of company stock valued at $321,816. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,669,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,255,000 after buying an additional 196,332 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,493,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,209,000 after buying an additional 136,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Brunswick by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,493,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,209,000 after buying an additional 136,697 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Brunswick by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,769,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,527,000 after purchasing an additional 78,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

