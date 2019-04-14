Brokerages Set Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Target Price at $103.00

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WM. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th.

WM stock opened at $101.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $79.96 and a 52-week high of $104.80. The stock has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 48.81%.

In related news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $33,955.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,985.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Batchelor sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $69,872.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $402,648. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

