Brokerages Set South32 Ltd (S32) Price Target at $225.00

Shares of South32 Ltd (LON:S32) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 225.83 ($2.95).

Several research firms have commented on S32. Barclays lowered their price target on South32 from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on South32 from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target (up previously from GBX 210 ($2.74)) on shares of South32 in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on South32 from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th.

S32 remained flat at $GBX 193 ($2.52) during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,915,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion and a PE ratio of 7.02. South32 has a 52 week low of GBX 171.70 ($2.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 236 ($3.08).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from South32’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. South32’s payout ratio is 0.33%.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

