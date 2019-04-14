Brokerages Set Obalon Therapeutics Inc (OBLN) PT at $2.55

Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.35.

Several brokerages recently commented on OBLN. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Obalon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Obalon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.75 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Obalon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:OBLN remained flat at $$0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 226,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,611. Obalon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.98.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.08). Obalon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.97% and a negative net margin of 196.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Obalon Therapeutics will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 444,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Obalon Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Obalon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Obalon Therapeutics by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Obalon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

About Obalon Therapeutics

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. It offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

