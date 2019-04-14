Brokerages Set New Gold Inc (NGD) Target Price at $1.12

New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.11.

A number of research firms recently commented on NGD. Zacks Investment Research cut New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on New Gold from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on New Gold from $1.05 to $1.15 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Gold from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Sunday, January 20th.

Get New Gold alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in New Gold by 209.1% in the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 3,824,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,141 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its position in New Gold by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 19,036,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after buying an additional 2,318,698 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in New Gold by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 160,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in New Gold by 517.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,324,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,109,888 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in New Gold by 32.4% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 35,499,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,161,000 after buying an additional 8,693,991 shares during the period. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of New Gold stock remained flat at $$0.91 during trading on Friday. 527,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,287,969. New Gold has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $2.53.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $157.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.79 million.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.