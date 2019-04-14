Brokerages Set Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) Target Price at $96.21

Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.69.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NDAQ traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,577. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $75.49 and a 12 month high of $96.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $120,831.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $526,471.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,059 shares of company stock valued at $1,841,213 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Recommended Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.