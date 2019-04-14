Brokerages Set Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY) Price Target at $71.29

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 71.29 ($0.93).

Several research analysts have commented on LLOY shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 72 ($0.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 84 ($1.10) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 25th. HSBC cut their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 66 ($0.86) to GBX 59 ($0.77) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of LLOY traded up GBX 0.66 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 64.80 ($0.85). The stock had a trading volume of 260,549,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,650,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.78. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 49.52 ($0.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 68.61 ($0.90).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.14 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $1.07. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.55%.

In related news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio sold 300,002 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.82), for a total value of £189,001.26 ($246,963.62). Also, insider George Culmer purchased 102,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £66,498.25 ($86,891.74).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

