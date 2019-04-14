Brokerages Set Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) PT at $21.38

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

A number of research firms recently commented on HTH. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Hilltop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hilltop in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, January 28th.

HTH stock opened at $19.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.83. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $16.43 and a 52 week high of $24.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $356.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.43 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 7.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilltop will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hilltop news, CEO Alan B. White sold 8,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $167,945.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan B. White sold 69,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $1,336,401.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 36.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 22.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 550,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

