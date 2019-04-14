Brokerages Set Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) PT at $21.38

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.38.
A number of research firms recently commented on HTH. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Hilltop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hilltop in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, January 28th.
HTH stock opened at $19.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.83. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $16.43 and a 52 week high of $24.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
In other Hilltop news, CEO Alan B. White sold 8,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $167,945.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan B. White sold 69,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $1,336,401.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 36.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 22.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 550,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hilltop Company Profile
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
