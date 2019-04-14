Brokerages Set Ferro Co. (FOE) Target Price at $20.71

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ferro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.83 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Ferro from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Ferro from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

In other Ferro news, CFO Benjamin Schlater sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $68,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOE. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Ferro in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ferro by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Ferro during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Ferro by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferro by 212.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 21,277 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOE opened at $17.81 on Thursday. Ferro has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.79.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Ferro had a return on equity of 32.99% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $395.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferro will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

