Brokerages Set Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX) Target Price at $67.60

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.60.
EGRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $66.00 price target on Eagle Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd.
In other Eagle Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Scott Tarriff sold 24,428 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,249,980.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,208. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $46.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $657.92 million, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.72. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $85.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.92.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.17 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.
