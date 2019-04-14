Brokerages Set Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX) Target Price at $67.60

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.60.

EGRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $66.00 price target on Eagle Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd.

In other Eagle Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Scott Tarriff sold 24,428 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,249,980.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,208. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 33,939 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,855 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,265 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,552,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,527,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $46.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $657.92 million, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.72. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $85.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.17 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

