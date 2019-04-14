Brokerages Set CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) PT at $111.22

Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.22.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $110.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. CoreSite Realty has a 12-month low of $82.64 and a 12-month high of $117.82.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $139.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.89 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total transaction of $63,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,513.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total transaction of $29,790.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,487 shares of company stock worth $3,614,083. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

