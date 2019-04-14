Brokerages Set Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY) Target Price at $43.40

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.40.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ceridian HCM to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price target on Ceridian HCM to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, February 7th.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $560,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $4,066,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,364,892 shares of company stock valued at $703,169,802. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ceridian HCM stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.48. 320,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,056. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion and a PE ratio of -1,029.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $52.60.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.56 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

