Brokerages Set Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY) Target Price at $43.40

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.40.
CDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ceridian HCM to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price target on Ceridian HCM to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, February 7th.
In other news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $560,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $4,066,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,364,892 shares of company stock valued at $703,169,802. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.
Ceridian HCM stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.48. 320,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,056. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion and a PE ratio of -1,029.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $52.60.
Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.56 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ceridian HCM Company Profile
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.
