Brokerages Set American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) Target Price at $77.62

Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.92.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,026.9% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $84.15. 2,458,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,488,442. The firm has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.37. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $62.71 and a twelve month high of $86.10.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Read More: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.