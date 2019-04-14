Brokerages Set AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS) Target Price at $3.57

Shares of AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.57.

AKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AK Steel in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Clarkson Capital cut shares of AK Steel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AK Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Macquarie cut shares of AK Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of AK Steel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.77 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th.

Shares of NYSE:AKS traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,966,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,025,042. AK Steel has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.94 million, a P/E ratio of 3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.95.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. AK Steel had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AK Steel will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AK Steel by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,940,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,367,000 after acquiring an additional 197,294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in AK Steel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,062,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,105,000 after acquiring an additional 531,265 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AK Steel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,062,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,105,000 after acquiring an additional 531,265 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AK Steel by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,833,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AK Steel by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,423,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,703,000 after acquiring an additional 368,190 shares in the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AK Steel Company Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

