Brokerages Set $47.00 Target Price for Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (SAL)

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $47.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Salisbury Bancorp an industry rank of 209 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of SAL traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.60. 2,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332. The stock has a market cap of $119.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $48.44.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, Director Michael D. Gordon sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $53,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

