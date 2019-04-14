Brokerages Set $44.50 Target Price for Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (RBCAA)

Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $44.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY an industry rank of 179 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 345.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 3,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 83.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RBCAA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.34. 9,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,715. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.54.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

About Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

