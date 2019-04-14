Brokerages Set $16.50 Price Target for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (OSW)

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $16.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Haymaker Acquisition an industry rank of 70 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Haymaker Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Haymaker Acquisition from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Haymaker Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company.

NYSE:OSW traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $13.73. The company had a trading volume of 615,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,994. Haymaker Acquisition has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $14.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.18% of Haymaker Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

