Brokerages Expect Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) to report earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($0.78). Renewable Energy Group reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 691.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.18 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Renewable Energy Group.

Several research analysts have recently commented on REGI shares. BidaskClub raised Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $864.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.92. Renewable Energy Group has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $32.52.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, Director Delbert Christensen bought 1,750 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.01 per share, with a total value of $40,267.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,154.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

