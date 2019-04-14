Brokerages Expect Qutoutiao Inc – (QTT) to Announce ($0.35) EPS

Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. Qutoutiao’s rating score has declined by 50% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Zacks has also given Qutoutiao an industry rank of 45 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QTT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Qutoutiao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered Qutoutiao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Qutoutiao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th.

NASDAQ:QTT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.82. 1,434,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,559,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20. Qutoutiao has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $20.39.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $191.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Qutoutiao will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTT. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qutoutiao during the third quarter worth about $466,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qutoutiao in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qutoutiao in the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qutoutiao in the fourth quarter worth about $4,510,000. 0.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qutoutiao Company Profile

Qutoutiao Inc develops an application for news in China. Qutoutiao Inc was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc in July 2018. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Shanghai, China.

