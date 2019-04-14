Brokerages Expect Owens-Illinois Inc (OI) to Post $0.53 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) will announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Owens-Illinois’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.52. Owens-Illinois posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Owens-Illinois will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Owens-Illinois.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OI shares. Citigroup downgraded Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Owens-Illinois to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.72 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Owens-Illinois from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

Shares of NYSE OI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.52. 1,104,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,276. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. Owens-Illinois has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $22.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Owens-Illinois news, SVP Moyano Giancarlo Currarino sold 57,560 shares of Owens-Illinois stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $1,132,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,837.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy M. Connors sold 44,715 shares of Owens-Illinois stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $874,178.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,452.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,033,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,775,000 after acquiring an additional 54,446 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,296,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,219,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,506,000 after acquiring an additional 114,465 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,905,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,844,000 after acquiring an additional 152,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,669,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,787,000 after acquiring an additional 107,961 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

