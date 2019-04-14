Brokerages Anticipate Trex Company Inc (TREX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $176.32 Million

Equities analysts predict that Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) will report sales of $176.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $175.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $176.64 million. Trex reported sales of $171.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full year sales of $751.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $722.60 million to $793.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $839.05 million, with estimates ranging from $812.30 million to $887.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Trex.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 45.17%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Sidoti raised shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Trex in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

NYSE TREX opened at $74.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.96. Trex has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $90.74.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 4,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $330,442.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,615.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Cline sold 13,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,051,935.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,378.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 15,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trex (TREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.