Brokerages Anticipate Equillium (EQ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Equillium (NYSE:EQ) will announce earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equillium’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.31). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Equillium will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Equillium.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQ shares. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Equillium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on Equillium in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQ. Partner Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Equillium during the fourth quarter valued at $11,049,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Equillium during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,058,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Equillium during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,994,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Equillium during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,756,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Equillium during the fourth quarter valued at about $497,000.

Shares of EQ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.61. 12,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,832. Equillium has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $19.69.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

