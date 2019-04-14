Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.6% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $23,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $3,409,000. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 26.4% in the first quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 25,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.9% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $586,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 4,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.31, for a total transaction of $1,225,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.27, for a total transaction of $5,825,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,824 shares of company stock worth $25,189,319 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $317.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $197.46 and a fifty-two week high of $317.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $2.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $10.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Broadcom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.99.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

