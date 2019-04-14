Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Sets New 1-Year High at $129.24

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $129.24 and last traded at $128.55, with a volume of 498 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, EVP Stephen I. Dreier sold 4,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $574,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,914,906. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $288,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,664 shares of company stock valued at $8,981,786. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 312.1% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/bright-horizons-family-solutions-bfam-sets-new-1-year-high-at-129-24.html.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.