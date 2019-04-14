Boxlight (BOXL) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Boxlight Corporation is an educational technology development company. It offers interactive educational products which consist of software, classroom technologies, professional development and support services. Boxlight Corporation is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia. “

Get Boxlight alerts:

BOXL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Boxlight in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Taglich Brothers reiterated a speculative buy rating on shares of Boxlight in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Boxlight stock opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 7.05. Boxlight has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 million. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 58.68%. Equities analysts expect that Boxlight will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOXL. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boxlight in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Boxlight during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Boxlight by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 27,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boxlight by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 27,457 shares during the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, a visual display technology company, sells educational products for the learning market in the United States and internationally. The company designs, produces, and distributes a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

Read More: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boxlight (BOXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.