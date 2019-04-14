Boeing Co (BA) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management cut its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,254,333 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for 1.1% of Eaton Vance Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.22% of Boeing worth $404,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 1,371.4% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 159.3% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BA opened at $379.64 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $292.47 and a 52 week high of $446.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The aircraft producer reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.96. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,286.60% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $28.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 17.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aircraft producer to reacquire up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. UBS Group set a $525.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boeing to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $409.61.

In related news, EVP J Michael Luttig sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.46, for a total value of $3,488,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 2,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.84, for a total value of $1,198,009.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,247 shares of company stock worth $28,922,977 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

