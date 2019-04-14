Blue Protocol Trading Down 12.9% This Week (BLUE)

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Blue Protocol has a market capitalization of $995,598.00 and approximately $115,783.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blue Protocol has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One Blue Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0272 or 0.00000533 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and TOPBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $616.87 or 0.12112401 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00049394 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00001188 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00027131 BTC.

Blue Protocol Token Profile

Blue Protocol is a token. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. Blue Protocol’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku . Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue . The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blue Protocol’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com

Blue Protocol Token Trading

Blue Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, YoBit, TOPBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blue Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

