Block-Logic Price Down 12.9% This Week (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Block-Logic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and SouthXchange. Over the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Block-Logic has a market cap of $154,786.00 and $20.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000558 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000100 BTC.

CoinToGo (2GO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Block-Logic

Block-Logic is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 33,962,735 coins and its circulating supply is 10,081,970 coins. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com . Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

Block-Logic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

