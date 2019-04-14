Block Array Market Cap Tops $686,897.00 (ARY)

Block Array (CURRENCY:ARY) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 14th. One Block Array token can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. Block Array has a total market capitalization of $686,897.00 and approximately $206.00 worth of Block Array was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Block Array has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Block Array alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $617.72 or 0.12176730 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00049663 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00001142 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00027269 BTC.

About Block Array

Block Array (ARY) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Block Array’s total supply is 88,409,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,430,738 tokens. The official website for Block Array is www.blockarray.com . The Reddit community for Block Array is /r/blockarraygroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Block Array’s official Twitter account is @blockarraygroup

Buying and Selling Block Array

Block Array can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block Array directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block Array should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Block Array using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Block Array Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block Array and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.