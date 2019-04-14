Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Sunday, February 17th.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $34.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.57. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $35.70.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $102.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.88 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 51.44% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Golub Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Golub Group LLC now owns 70,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 27,276 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

