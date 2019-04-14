BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Overstock.com Inc (OSTK)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,619,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,649 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.05% of Overstock.com worth $22,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 525,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 85,888 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 353.3% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 929,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,620,000 after acquiring an additional 724,330 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 503,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $16.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $519.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Overstock.com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.20 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 86.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.72) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Overstock.com Inc will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

OSTK has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Overstock.com to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Overstock.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,800.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Paul Knab sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $42,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,697.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,495 shares of company stock valued at $78,160. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

