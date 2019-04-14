BlackRock Inc. Purchases 382,220 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 572.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $22,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 22,955 shares in the last quarter. Questar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,853,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,596,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 100.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter.

BATS MEAR opened at $49.95 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0714 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

