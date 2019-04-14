BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Stake Lessened by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 34.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,467,000 after acquiring an additional 11,811 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 83,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,906,000 after purchasing an additional 43,614 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in BlackRock by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLK opened at $454.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.79 and a fifty-two week high of $557.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The asset manager reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.35 by ($0.27). BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.13. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

In other news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total transaction of $2,273,919.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.74, for a total transaction of $2,217,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,650 shares of company stock worth $57,774,089. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Citigroup cut their price target on BlackRock from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BlackRock from $514.00 to $489.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target (down from $440.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $427.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.95.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

