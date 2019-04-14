BitSend (BSD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,573.00

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 14th. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for $0.0670 or 0.00001315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Over the last week, BitSend has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. BitSend has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $11,573.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.61 or 0.02385583 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00010513 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000348 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005690 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00001410 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000670 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00001010 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 22,845,625 coins. BitSend’s official website is www.bitsend.info . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send

Buying and Selling BitSend

BitSend can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

