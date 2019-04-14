Bitpark Coin (BPC) 1-Day Volume Hits $0.00

Bitpark Coin (CURRENCY:BPC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 14th. Bitpark Coin has a total market capitalization of $630,465.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Bitpark Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitpark Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitpark Coin has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitpark Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00383038 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019767 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002272 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.44 or 0.01386009 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00217611 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006131 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitpark Coin Profile

Bitpark Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Bitpark Coin’s official Twitter account is @BITPARK_ . Bitpark Coin’s official website is bitpark.net

Bitpark Coin Token Trading

Bitpark Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitpark Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitpark Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitpark Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitpark Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitpark Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.