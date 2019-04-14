BitBay (BAY) Trading 12.4% Lower Over Last Week

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. BitBay has a market cap of $9.86 million and $39,737.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitBay has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitBay coin can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00057484 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00015697 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00001721 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About BitBay

BitBay (CRYPTO:BAY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitBay is bitbay.market

BitBay Coin Trading

BitBay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBay using one of the exchanges listed above.

