Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.72 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,555 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 102,159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,234,758 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,997,943,000 after acquiring an additional 27,208,125 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 473,034 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,703,000 after acquiring an additional 93,342 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,797,000. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 136,330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,829 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $78.01 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $56.81 and a twelve month high of $80.74. The company has a market cap of $137.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, Director John G. Stratton acquired 3,455 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,865.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,314.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 2,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $175,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,096,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,021 shares of company stock valued at $20,485,856. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.18.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

