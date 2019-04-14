Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,621 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $9,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,846,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,155,000 after acquiring an additional 62,427 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Big Lots by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,890,000 after purchasing an additional 186,036 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Big Lots by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,735,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,189,000 after purchasing an additional 46,712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Big Lots by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,779,000 after purchasing an additional 127,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Big Lots by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 755,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 13,524 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $38.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.38. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

In other news, insider Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $180,791.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen M. Haffer sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $58,548.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,356.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Big Lots from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Big Lots from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

